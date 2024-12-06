Parking changes during Kamehameha Highway Drainage and Safety Improvements at Laniakea

Main, News Posted on Dec 6, 2024 in Highways News

Single lane closures may take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to install signage and reconfigure lot being used for parking.

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides the following update on the Kamehameha Highway Drainage and Safety Improvements, Vicinity of Laniakea. This project, also called the Laniakea Realignment, will address pedestrian safety, shoreline erosion, congestion, and roadway reliability along Kamehameha Highway between the Lauhulu Stream Bridge and Pohakuloa Way by realigning approximately 1,000-feet of highway inland.

Project activities starting Monday, Dec. 9 will include closure of a single lane at a time to install signage and reconfigure the unimproved City and County of Honolulu lot being used for parking. The single lane closures are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for the weeks of Dec. 9-13 and Dec. 16-20. The work cannot be scheduled at night due to seabird fallout season and the proximity to a green sea turtle nesting site.

Following the single lane closures to set up the site, parking will be accessible via a right-turn from northbound Kamehameha Highway as seen on the diagram above. This reconfiguration of the support lot will remain in place through the end of 2025. Another reconfiguration will be needed between the end of 2025 and the end of construction which is estimated in Spring 2026. Laniakea Beach will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Once the support lot and best management practices to prevent construction runoff from entering neighboring waters are set, there are no sustained lane closures planned for this project until the tie-in of the new section of highway in early 2026. There may be holds of traffic for delivery of construction materials and heavy machinery. HDOT will provide notice of any activities expected to impact traffic flow or parking.

Activities to construct the new section of Kamehameha Highway will include removal of existing pavement, relocation of fencing and utilities, construction of a new two-span bridge over Lauhulu Stream, roadway grading and drainage, construction of elements (i.e., approach slab, wing wall, riprap and geotextile) to connect the new bridge to the realigned roadway, construction of new pavement, and upgraded signs, pavement markings, guardrails, street lighting and landscaping.

More information on the Kamehameha Highway Drainage and Safety Improvements, Vicinity of Laniakea can be found at http://www.laniakearealignment.com/

Scheduled construction closures for state roadways for the week are updated every Friday afternoon at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

