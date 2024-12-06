Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Dis­trib­utes Over $100,000 in Pay­ments to Relieve Effect of Bor­der Crime Through New Landown­er Com­pen­sa­tion Program

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued more than $100,000 of disbursements to Texans affected by border-related crimes through the new Landowner Compensation Program. 

On May 9, Attorney General Paxton launched the Landowner Compensation Program which provides relief payments to Texans whose agricultural land has been damaged by people trespassing in connection with a border crime. Affected landowners can be reimbursed for repair costs not covered by other sources for up to $75,000 after filing a claim within 90 days of the incident. The damage must be documented in a written law enforcement agency report and meet other requirements to be eligible for compensation.

“Farmers and ranchers near the Texas-Mexico border have had their homes and businesses forced onto the frontline of Biden’s invasion, bearing the brunt of the immediate damage from illegal border crossings. Our Landowner Compensation Program has begun to provide relief to our citizens who need help with the costs imposed by border crime,” said Attorney General Paxton. 

For more information about the Landowner Compensation Program, including eligibility requirements, and to apply online, visit the Office of the Attorney General’s website at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims/landowner-compensation-program.    

