1 BTC Lottery: FUJIYAMA TAP Launches Globally on Telegram - A New Gaming Experience Celebrating Mt. Fuji





HONOLULU, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIYAMA TAP, a casual tap-based game for Telegram users, will officially launch worldwide on December 9, 2024. Centered around Mt. Fuji, one of Japan's most iconic landmarks, the game invites players to explore stages, collect coins, and enjoy an immersive gaming experience inspired by the beauty of Japanese nature.

To mark the launch, a commemorative campaign is offering players a chance to win 1 Bitcoin (BTC), valued at approximately 15 million yen.

Launch Campaign Highlights

To celebrate the global debut, FUJIYAMA TAP is hosting a limited-time lottery event from December 9 to December 31, 2024. Players can participate by logging into the game daily, increasing their chances of winning prizes.

Campaign Details:

Grand Prize: 1 Bitcoin (BTC), valued at approximately 15 million yen.

1 Bitcoin (BTC), valued at approximately 15 million yen. Eligibility: All players who log in during the campaign period are automatically entered.

All players who log in during the campaign period are automatically entered. Boosting Chances: Frequent logins enhance the probability of winning, with additional multipliers available for players who purchase in-game automation features.



Exclusive Perks

Players opting for the $100 premium automation feature, available to only 10,000 users, gain a 10x multiplier in the lottery, in addition to enhanced gameplay efficiency.

How Participation Works

To participate in the FUJIYAMA TAP launch campaign:

Players can access the game via Telegram and can enter the lottery by logging in during the event period.

Daily logins improve the chances of winning, with optional in-game purchases offering additional enhancements to both gameplay and lottery eligibility.

The lottery results will be announced online in early January 2025. For updates, users can follow the official FUJIYAMA TAP Telegram channel.

Game Features

Engaging Gameplay: FUJIYAMA TAP delivers a simple, intuitive experience where players advance by tapping to collect coins and unlock new stages. Stunning Japanese Scenery: Featuring artwork inspired by Japan’s seasons, the game brings the natural beauty of Mt. Fuji to life. Designers with ties to renowned companies such as Sanrio (Hello Kitty) have contributed to this immersive aesthetic. Accessible and Free-to-Play: FUJIYAMA TAP is free to download and play, ensuring accessibility for a global audience.



About FUJIYAMA TAP

Developed with the goal of sharing Japan’s cultural and natural heritage, FUJIYAMA TAP blends entertainment with the beauty of Mt. Fuji. The game’s accessible design and engaging gameplay ensure appeal across all ages and skill levels, encouraging players to compete and connect globally.

