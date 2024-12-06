Integrity Solutions is Named as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Training Service Providers, Worldwide report

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning sales performance, coaching and training firm Integrity Solutions has been named as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Training Service Providers, Worldwide.

“We are gratified by the recognition, and we believe that this is a validation from such a well-regarded and unbiased research organization like Gartner,” says Brett Shively, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “As chief sales officers continue to place a priority on sales talent development to achieve their revenue goals, Integrity Solutions’ inclusion on this list confirms what our team members and our clients know — that the principles of selling with integrity and a sales approach that addresses both mindset and skillset are essential to success.”

Integrity Solutions is one of 15 sales training providers identified by analyst.

The research and consulting firm explains that “The vendors included in this Market Guide do not imply an exhaustive list, but rather are sales training services providers that meet all or a portion of the major capabilities set forth within this research.” Gartner recommends sales enablement leaders use the guide “to identify vendors that offer capabilities which drive seller behavior change to achieve commercial goals.”

Gartner, Market Guide for Sales Training Service Providers, Worldwide, By Shayne Jackson, Bill Yetman, Elizabeth Jones, 11 November 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Integrity Solutions (Headline):

Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of providing excellent sales training and leadership coaching solutions in 130 countries and industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture and more. If you would like to learn more about Integrity Solutions training programs, please visit our website at https://www.integritysolutions.com.

