CPABC: 593 B.C. CPA candidates succeed in national exam

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate the 593 B.C. CPA candidates who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in September 2024. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.

Five B.C. students also made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results on the CFE. They are Daniella Abramowich, Alyssa Andres, Christopher Armstrong, Ivan Chau, and Jo-Elle Craig.

Here is the full listing of successful B.C.-based CFE writers.

“Achieving success in the CFE is a testament to your unwavering commitment and exceptional time management skills, often balanced alongside full-time work. This remarkable accomplishment not only marks the end of a rigorous academic journey but also heralds the beginning of your impactful contributions to the CPA profession,” said Peter Guo, CPA, CA, chair of CPABC’s board of directors. “Heartfelt congratulations to all 593 successful candidates in B.C., with special recognition to the five Honour Roll students. Your dedication and hard work are truly inspiring.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

"I am honoured to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the 593 dedicated candidates from B.C. who have expertly navigated the complexities of the 2024 September CFE. Their remarkable results underscore not only their robust technical expertise but also the cultivation of essential professional competencies for their future endeavours," stated Yuen Ip, MBA, PMP, ICD.D., CEO at CPAWSB and a CPA from Alberta. "On behalf of our team at the School, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to these individuals as they advance in their professional journeys. Your perseverance and accomplishments are a testament to your unwavering dedication. We eagerly anticipate your future contributions and successes in the field."

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

