Vishay Intertechnology Fully Integrated Proximity Sensor Receives 2024 China IoT Innovation Award and 2024 EE Awards Asia Award

Featuring a VCSEL and Smart Dual I²C Slave Address, the VCNL36828P Offers Idle Current Down to 5 μA in a Compact 2.0 mm x 1.0 mm x 0.5 mm SMD Package

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its VCNL36828P fully integrated proximity sensor has recently been honored by two industry awards programs. The device has received a 2024 China IoT Innovation Award in the “IoT Annual Product Award: Sensor” category, and a 2024 EE Awards Asia Award in the “Best Sensor of the Year (Most Promising Product)” category.

Now in its ninth year, the China IoT Innovation Awards — presented by industry publication Elecfans — recognize products and technologies introduced over the past year that have delivered a far-reaching impact on the IoT industry. Presented by AspenCore, the world’s largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the EE Awards Asia program honors products, companies, and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovations and development in the Asian electronics industry. This year, both programs recognized Vishay’s VCNL36828P for the increased efficiency, space savings, and performance it brings to consumer applications.

Featuring a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL), the VCNL36828P combines a photodiode, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), 16-bit ADC, and smart dual I²C slave address in a compact 2.0 mm by 1.0 mm by 0.5 mm surface-mount package. Compared to previous-generation solutions, the device offers a 20 % smaller package, 20 % lower idle current of 5 μA, and 40 % higher sunlight cancellation up to 140 klx. Combined with a range of 200 mm and a typical rated supply voltage of 1.8 V, the proximity sensor is designed to deliver superior proximity detection while reducing power consumption to increase efficiency in space-constrained, battery-powered applications.

The VCNL36828P is used in smartphones and smart watches for automatic screen wake-up and turn-off functions, in addition to detecting if users are wearing or not wearing true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, virtual reality / augmented reality (VR / AR) headsets, and smart glasses. To lower costs in these applications, the proximity sensor’s smart dual I²C slave address allows for the connection of two proximity sensors without the need for a multiplexer.

2024 China IoT Innovation Award winners were announced at a ceremony held on October 14 in conjunction with the 2024 China IoT Conference in Shenzhen. A complete list of winners can be found here: https://www.elecfans.com/activity/iot2024/awards_winners.html. The 2024 EE Awards Asia Awards will be presented at a ceremony on December 5 in conjunction with the 2024 EE Tech Summit in Taipei, Taiwan.

