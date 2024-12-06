AG Platkin, Division of Highway Traffic Safety Announce Kick Off of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign to Promote Safer Roadways During the Holiday Season

Drive Sober Holiday 2024 Grantee List

TRENTON – With the winter holidays fast approaching, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety (“HTS”) today announced the kick-off of a statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement crackdown on impaired driving.

The annual year-end campaign is aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and reducing crashes caused by motorists driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the busy holiday travel season.

Starting today and extending through January 1, 2025, law enforcement agencies across the state will step up enforcement of New Jersey’s impaired driving laws as part of a nationwide campaign targeting impaired driving during the heavily traveled holiday season.

To assist with New Jersey’s enforcement efforts, HTS has provided 130 law enforcement agencies with grants totaling $732,400 to help pay overtime for saturation patrols and high-visibility sobriety checkpoints throughout the state.

“Being a responsible driver is one of the simplest ways to ensure a safe and happy holiday season for everyone. Our Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is aimed at raising public awareness and saving lives,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Drivers who put lives at risk by getting behind the wheel drunk or high will face serious consequences.”

Traffic fatalities continue to be a leading cause of death in New Jersey. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes on New Jersey roadways claimed the lives of 606 people last year. In more than 31 percent of those fatal crashes (182), a driver tested positive for alcohol and/or drugs.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s most recent data, of the 42,514 motor vehicle fatalities across the United States in 2022, more than 31 percent (13,524) involved alcohol-impaired driving.

“What makes these impaired driving fatalities so tragic is that they’re 100 percent preventable,” said Michael J. Rizol Jr., Director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety. “Our Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign provides law enforcement agencies throughout New Jersey with funding to help prevent these tragedies by targeting impaired drivers and removing them from the road so everyone can make it home safely during the holidays.”

During last year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over year-end holiday campaign, HTS provided 132 law enforcement agencies with grant funds totaling $795,340. The campaign resulted in 603 impaired driving arrests, 1,034 speeding summonses, and 557 seat belt summonses.

For more information, follow the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and visit NJSafeRoads.com.

