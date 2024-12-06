FEMA, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Partner to Increase Post-Disaster Housing Capabilities

WASHINGTON -- FEMA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) held a summit on Nov. 19 and 20, 2024 to launch their second cohort of the Pre-Disaster Housing Initiative, which helps states develop plans to boost their post-disaster housing capabilities. During an eight-month period, both agencies will provide technical assistance and guidance to Kentucky, Michigan and Missouri state officials and emergency managers to minimize potential housing shortfalls in communities when disasters strike.

These states were chosen to provide a wide cross section of perspectives on the challenges of planning and executing post-disaster housing missions. Considerations included geographic diversity, frequency of major disaster declarations and the types of disasters they are most likely to face. Each state will set their priorities and expected outcomes and engage with their local and community partners to develop a disaster housing strategy that can be executed when needed.

“This initiative is designed to strengthen relationships between emergency management and housing agencies both within a state and between the states in the cohort,” said FEMA’s Assistant Administrator for Recovery, Colt Hagmaier. “This partnership remains a priority for both FEMA and HUD and we are thrilled to see the exponential impacts of this initiative throughout the nation.”

“Finding and ensuring safe housing for people after a disaster is one of the most critical steps towards recovery,” said FEMA’s Director of Interagency Coordination Division, Grace Lee. “This joint initiative will focus on what states can do ahead of time to make sure their communities have the housing options they need to recover effectively. Disasters are not one size fits all, and together with HUD, we will continue to help prepare and support communities before disasters strike.”

FEMA and HUD’s efforts will help build local capacity and ensure states adopt a proactive approach to housing recovery. The initiative was created to address potential housing issues when disasters were not actively affecting the states to help ensure individuals, families and communities can recover effectively. This type of planning also helps disaster-stricken states move from short-term sheltering programs to more sustainable housing solutions.

“HUD and FEMA are not just waiting until after a disaster occurs to bring assistance to our state and local partners. Partnerships like these are essential in mitigating housing recovery challenges before disasters strike,” said HUD Agency Head, the Honorable Adrianne Todman. “But when disasters do strike, we have an obligation to help communities rebuild. That’s why I am calling on Congress to move swiftly to approve the President’s $12 billion request for HUD’s Disaster Recover Funding, so we can help Americans rebuild their homes, now.”

In 2023, FEMA and HUD concluded efforts for the first cohort of the joint housing initiative for Louisiana, Montana, New Jersey and Washington. This inaugural initiative focused on the importance of identifying and addressing housing recovery challenges in a non-disaster environment, the benefit of information sharing among states and the value in tailoring federal support and resources to the unique needs and challenges of each state.

To learn more about the 2023 Pre-Disaster Housing Initiative, visit Planning Guides.