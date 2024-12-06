Walters Statement on MOU Between EE North America and the State of Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued the following statement regarding a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between EE North America and the State of Oklahoma:

“Everyday Oklahomans have been crystal clear in their opposition to the disruptive expansion of so-called green energy projects in our state, and I join them in opposing this MOU. What was once billed as a funding source for our schools has not resulted in meaningful revenue to benefit our students. This bait and switch must end, and we must protect the vital business interests and property rights of the millions of Oklahomans that this deal will affect.

European Energy North America (EE North America), through its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies that include diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), are in direct opposition to American and Oklahoma values. DEI rightfully should be known as discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination, and companies that force this destructive mindset should not be given an inside track to do business in our state.

Oil and gas have formed the backbone of the Oklahoma economy for generations, and even with innovations in other forms of energy, will remain so for decades to come. It makes no sense to give preferential treatment to newcomers while neglecting the heartbeat of the Oklahoma economy. We should be looking at ways to grow our economy and protect our small businesses without insider deals for foreign-owned companies.”