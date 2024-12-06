Wellbridge Drug & Alcohol Rehab Launches Treatment Programs for Seniors Struggling with Addiction and Dual Diagnosis

Wellbridge Long Island Drug & Alcohol Rehab is proud to announce the launch of programs designed to help older adults overcome substance use disorders.

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellbridge Long Island Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a leading addiction treatment facility, is proud to announce the launch of specialized programs designed to help older adults overcome substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health issues. As the population of seniors continues to grow, addressing the unique challenges of addiction in older adults has never been more important. Wellbridge’s comprehensive approach provides seniors with the support they need to reclaim their health and live fulfilling, sober lives.

Older adults often face a range of life challenges, from retirement and health complications to the loss of loved ones, that can make them more vulnerable to substance abuse. Recognizing the complexities of addiction and mental health in this age group, Wellbridge offers a holistic, compassionate approach to treatment that addresses both the substance use disorder and any underlying psychological conditions, such as depression or anxiety.

What Causes Substance Use Disorders in Older Adults?

Substance abuse in older adults can be caused by a combination of physiological, psychological, and social factors. Aging brings changes in metabolism and drug tolerance, which can increase the effects of alcohol and medications even at lower consumption levels. Many older adults may use substances to cope with chronic pain, loneliness, grief, or the stress of transitioning into retirement. Additionally, mental health conditions such as depression and cognitive decline often co-occur with substance use, creating a cycle that can be difficult to break without professional intervention.

Wellbridge’s approach recognizes these unique challenges and provides personalized, integrated care to help seniors navigate both the physical and emotional aspects of addiction and mental health issues.

The Dangers of Elderly Substance Abuse

Substance abuse in older adults poses significant health risks, including medication interactions, increased falls, overdose, and worsened medical conditions. Older individuals are more susceptible to the negative effects of drugs and alcohol due to their changing physiology, which can lead to serious complications. Beyond physical health, substance abuse can also exacerbate mental health problems, strain relationships, and diminish overall quality of life.

Signs of Substance Abuse in Older Adults

Substance abuse can be difficult to detect in older adults, as symptoms often overlap with other age-related issues. Some signs to watch for include:

Behavioral changes: Increased irritability, anxiety, or depression

Physical signs: Unexplained weight loss, bruises, or changes in sleep patterns

Social withdrawal: Isolation from family, friends, or activities

Cognitive decline: Memory loss or confusion

Frequent falls or accidents: Unexplained physical injuries

Secretive behavior: Concealing substance use or medications

Changes in appetite or hygiene: Neglecting personal care or eating habits

If these signs are observed, seeking professional help is critical. Early detection and intervention can improve treatment outcomes and prevent further harm.

Benefits of Addiction and Dual Diagnosis Treatment for Older Adults

Substance abuse treatment tailored for older adults offers a range of benefits, including:

Improved physical health: Treatment addresses medical issues caused by substance use and promotes healthier lifestyle choices, improving overall well-being.

Enhanced mental health: Integrated treatment approaches improve mood, reduce anxiety, and address underlying mental health conditions.

Increased social support: Group therapy and peer support networks help reduce isolation and provide a sense of connection.

Better medication management: Seniors learn how to manage their medications to avoid dangerous drug interactions and ensure effective treatment.

Cognitive preservation: Interventions to address cognitive decline help seniors maintain or improve cognitive function.

Improved family dynamics: Family therapy and support strengthen relationships, rebuild trust, and improve communication.

Long-term sobriety: Treatment equips older adults with relapse prevention skills, enhancing resilience and promoting lasting recovery.

Start Your Journey to Recovery Today

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse or dual diagnosis issues, Wellbridge Long Island Drug & Alcohol Rehab is here to help. Our senior-focused programs provide the support and treatment necessary for long-term recovery and improved quality of life.

To learn more or begin treatment, visit https://wellbridge.org/ or call (516) 212-7450.

About Wellbridge Long Island Drug & Alcohol Rehab

Founded in 2020, Wellbridge Long Island Drug & Alcohol Rehab offers comprehensive addiction treatment for individuals of all ages. The center combines personalized treatment plans with cutting-edge therapeutic methods to help individuals overcome addiction and lead fulfilling lives. Located in a serene Long Island setting, Wellbridge emphasizes family involvement and uses a holistic approach to recovery. The facility is in-network with many major insurance providers, making high-quality care accessible to those in need.

