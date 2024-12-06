TIGHITCO RECEIVES CONTRACT AWARD FROM CATERPILLAR, INC.

Caterpillar Defense Equipment

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO announced today that its facilities in Mexico, part of the TIGHITCO Latin America Insulation Products Group, have been awarded a new 5-year contract by Caterpillar, Inc. This contract involves the manufacturing of thermal protection system barriers for use across both small and large engine platforms. The five-year agreement is valued at up to $40 million USD.“We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Caterpillar as their supplier of thermal protection system barriers,” said TIGHITCO President & CEO Mark Withrow. “While we are well-known for our aerospace capabilities, this award highlights our diverse product offerings, including those for the industrial market segments. Within our Insulation Group, we specialize in producing thermal protection components for both the heavy machinery and aerospace markets.”The TIGHITCO Insulation Products Group has been supplying the aerospace and industrial markets with a wide range of insulation products and solutions for over 80 years. Their Chihuahua, Mexico facility, which became part of the TIGHITCO family in 2008, holds both ISO 9001 and AS9100 accreditations and specializes in the design and manufacture of various thermal and acoustical insulation products.“TIGHITCO is committed to providing high-quality products and services to our customers. We have a long history of delivering innovative solutions to meet our customers' needs. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Caterpillar,” Withrow added.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

