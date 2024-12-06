Submit Release
News Search

There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,801 in the last 365 days.

To Her Excellency Madame Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

AZERBAIJAN, December 6 - 06 December 2024, 17:50

Dear Madame President,

I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the European Commission.

There are effective partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the fields of economy and trade, transport and communication, security, and particularly in the strategic energy sector, which plays a crucial role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to comprehensively develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union based on mutual respect and equal rights.

I extend my best regards to you and wish success in the upcoming activities of the European Commission in its new composition.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 December 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

To Her Excellency Madame Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more