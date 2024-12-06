To Her Excellency Madame Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Dear Madame President,

I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the European Commission.

There are effective partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the fields of economy and trade, transport and communication, security, and particularly in the strategic energy sector, which plays a crucial role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to comprehensively develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union based on mutual respect and equal rights.

I extend my best regards to you and wish success in the upcoming activities of the European Commission in its new composition.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 December 2024