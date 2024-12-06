Comms8 Boosts UK Advertising in China Through New Partnership with UKAEG

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comms8, a leading cross-border marketing agency for decades, has announced a strategic partnership with the UK Advertising Export Group (UKAEG) to bolster the presence of British advertising in China.​​By deeply understanding consumer psychology across diverse cultures, we tailor bespoke marketing solutions that enable brands to build strong reputations and enhance their brand influence worldwide. Notably, Comms8’s commitment to global sustainability was recognised this year when its joint initiative with the International Communications Consultancy Association (ICCO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the ‘Weather Kids’ climate change campaign, was shortlisted for a Cannes Lions award. Furthermore, Comms8’s proprietary SaaS influencer marketing platform, InfluenConnect, clinched the Gold award in the Digital Advertising category at the 2024 Mediaspace Global Changemakers’ Awards, underscoring the company’s innovative prowess in digital marketing.The UKAEG is a collective of UK advertising, marketing, and creative companies that plays a pivotal role in promoting the UK’s advertising expertise globally. This partnership will be mutually beneficial to both Comms8 and UKAEG with valuable opportunities to engage with the advertising industry, enabling us to offer even more internationally-focused marketing services.Comms8 is honoured to be part of this significant partnership. Carol Chan, Operations Director at Comms8, commented, “We are thrilled to be joining forces with the UKAEG. We look forward to working closely with our peers in both China and the UK to drive the growth of the advertising industry in both countries.”Aisling Conlon, International Trade Director for UK Advertising, Advertising Association, is excited about this partnership, saying: "UK Advertising through the UK Advertising Exports Group has partnered with Comms 8 to manage its China-facing communications because of their unparalleled expertise in navigating the unique dynamics of the Chinese market. Their deep understanding of local trends, cultural nuances, and digital platforms ensures that our message resonates with our audience. Comms 8’s innovative approach and proven track record in delivering impactful campaigns make them the ideal partner to strengthen our presence and foster meaningful connections in China."In addition, we were honored to participate in the UK-China Brand and Business Forum, held in London on October 15th and 16th.Jointly organized by the UK Advertising Export Group (UKAEG), the China Advertising Association (CAA), and the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the forum aimed to further promote cooperation and create a platform for deepening dialogue and establishing lasting partnerships. Notable attendees included renowned Chinese brands such as Haier and Yili, as well as media and advertising agencies from both China and the UK.On October 15th, Carol Chan, chaired a roundtable discussion with Stephen Woodford, CEO of the Advertising Association, Paul Bainsfair, President of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), and Steve Davies, CEO of the Advertising Producers Association (APA), to explore the future of the UK advertising industry and its role on the global stage.During the discussion, attendees highlighted the strengths of UK advertising, including its creative effectiveness, technological support, international market reach, and a pool of skilled professionals.On October 16th, Comms8 had the privilege of hosting a delegation from China at the Advertising Association headquarters. The event provided a platform for engaging discussions with media representatives from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and BBC News. Attendees shared their insightful case studies and successful experiences.Comms8 has emerged from the UK-China Brand and Business Forum with a wealth of new insights and opportunities. As the official Chinese social media and PR partner for the UK Advertising Export Group, we were delighted to engage with industry leaders from both China and the UK. The forum provided a valuable platform to explore potential collaborations and strengthen our position within the global advertising landscape.As we embark on the next decade, Comms8 remains committed to driving innovation and shaping the future of global marketing.AboutComms8:Comms8 is a leading cross-boarder marketing agency specialising in public relations, influencer marketing, and digital communications.With offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, Comms8 helps clients navigate complex global markets and achieve their business objectives.UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG):The UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG) is a dedicated industry body focused on promoting and supporting the UK's advertising, marketing, and media services sector internationally. By fostering collaboration between businesses and government, UKAEG aims to enhance the UK's global reputation as a leading creative hub.InfluenConnectA powerful SaaS platform that empowers brands to unlock the full potential of influencer marketing. With its advanced search and filtering capabilities, intuitive campaign management tools, and robust analytics dashboard, InfluenConnect helps brands achieve measurable results.Yasmin HouCommunications Manageryasmin@comms8.com / pressoffice@comms8.comTel: +44 020 3289 9394WhatsApp: +44 7410407942

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.