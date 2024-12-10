The Secret Kitchen and Chef Aanal Kotak Announce Opening in Vaughan, Canada

The Secret Kitchen founder Anal Kotak welcomes Vaughan mayor Steven Del Duca to the grand opening of The Secret Kitchen

The Secret Kitchen, a fine-dine Indian restaurant, opened its doors in Vaughan, Canada marking its debut in North America.

The Secret Kitchen’s roots are inspired by my grandmothers, who excelled at royal Indian cooking. It’s about time that the world experiences this side of exquisite Indian cuisine with a modern touch.” — Chef Aanal Kotak

VAUGHAN , ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Secret Kitchen – a fine-dine restaurant rooted in royal Indian traditions held its grand opening on November 23rd in the city of Vaughan in Canada. A brainchild of celebrity Chef Aanal Kotak, this is the restaurant’s debut in North America after having a renowned presence in India and Australia.The guest of honour - the Mayor of Vaughan, Steven Del Duca, inaugurated the restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Chef Kotak welcomed Mayor Del Duca and all guests by thanking them and the city of Vaughan for helping realize their dream of serving modern Indian cuisine to a global audience."It is a pleasure to welcome The Secret Kitchen to our city of Vaughan. This new venture is symbolic of the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Vaughan forward, and I am confident it will become a cherished destination for residents and visitors alike. Congratulations to the entire team on this exciting new chapter,” said Steven Del Duca, the Mayor of Vaughan.The ceremony was followed by a chef-led guided tour of the restaurant’s dining space, kitchen, bar and more. The event featured interactive live food tasting stations with a range of dishes such as Beetroot Peanut Butter Tikki, Saad Burrata, Makke De Paneer Di Bhurji, Punjabi Kukkad Tikka, Delhi Style Butter Chicken and more, exclusively curated by chef Kotak."The Secret Kitchen’s roots are inspired by my grandmothers, who excelled at royal Indian cooking. It’s about time that the world experiences this side of exquisite Indian cuisine with a modern touch," said Aanal Kotak, founder of The Secret Kitchen. "We couldn’t have imagined a place better than the Greater Toronto Area for this launch, owing to its diverse community. The Secret Kitchen is committed to serving people from all over the world, and we hope to give back to this community, through our food and hospitality."The special dining experience at The Secret Kitchen includes an elaborate menu that takes heartfelt inspiration from the ancient kitchens of royals, serving a variety of contemporary dishes full of unique flavours. Along with Indian food, the restaurant also serves global cuisine, setting itself apart by preparing each dish with freshly sourced produce, handmade spices and other secret ingredients by the chef – offering a memorable dining experience in the Greater Toronto Area.---------------------------------------------The Secret Kitchen brings an authentic Indian fine dining experience for a global audience in Canada, featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies inspired by Indian Royalty. The renowned restaurant, with its presence in India, Australia and now in Canada, is a brainchild of celebrity Chef Aanal Kotak, who imparts a modern touch to traditional Indian food, showcasing the grandeur of the country through carefully curated recipes. The special dining experience at The Secret Kitchen includes an elaborate menu that takes heartfelt inspiration from the ancient kitchens of royals, serving a variety of contemporary dishes full of undiscovered flavours. Along with Indian food, the restaurant also serves global cuisine, setting itself apart by preparing each dish with freshly sourced produce, handmade spices and other secret ingredients by the chef – offering a memorable dining experience in the Greater Toronto Area.Aanal Kotak, a celebrated chef and restaurateur hailing from Gujarat, India, has carved a niche for herself in the culinary world. Her passion for food ignited at a young age, and she quickly rose to prominence, winning the title of Gujarat's Youngest Cooking Expert. Aanal Kotak is renowned for her innovative approach to Indian cuisine, blending traditional flavours with contemporary cooking techniques. Her restaurants, The Secret Kitchen and Aanal Kotak's Akshada in India have garnered critical acclaim for their refined dining experiences. Beyond her culinary ventures, she has also launched a successful line of Indian spices and ready-to-cook mixes. Inspired by the legacy of renowned chef Alain Passard, she is committed to bringing Royal Indian cuisine to the global stage. Her tireless pursuit of culinary excellence has earned her numerous accolades and a reputation as one of India's top food entrepreneurs. She has also served as a special judge on Master Chef India.For media inquiries, contact:

