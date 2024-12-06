Surcheros® Expands Georgia Footprint with Gainesville Grand Opening

Hosts Celebration on Dec. 12, First 100 Customers Receive Free Burritos for a Year!*

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Gainesville, Georgia! Join us on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2187 Limestone Parkway. To mark the occasion, the first 100 customers making a purchase will receive Free Burritos for a Year!*The new corporate-owned restaurant is part of Surcheros’ strategic focus on growing its presence in North Georgia, with a commitment to serving new communities across the state. As the brand’s 31st location in Georgia, and with three locations in Florida and one in Tennessee, Surcheros is eager to become a foundational spot for the community.“We’re proud to continue expanding our presence in Georgia with the opening of our Gainesville location,” said Luke Christian , Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “Georgia is home for us, and every new restaurant strengthens our ties to the communities we serve. We look forward to becoming a valued part of this growing community and bringing Gainesville a welcoming dining experience with our fresh, high-quality offerings.”The grand opening celebration will feature live music, special giveaways, and fan-favorite Fresh-Mex dishes that are customizable and made-to-order, including tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas offered with premium meats and vegetables of your choice. The menu includes over 25 toppings and signature sauces to complement any craving. Kids can delight in the Lil' Ones menu designed just for them, and guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.The Gainesville Surcheros spans 2,850 sq. ft., complete with indoor and outdoor seating, a covered patio, a salsa bar, and convenient parking. Guests can choose to dine in, order ahead for quick pickup, or cater for events with offerings perfect for gatherings of 10 or more. The restaurant operates daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.Don’t miss out on the grand opening offers! Download the Surcheros app from Google Play or the App Store to join our rewards program. Members earn points for future visits and unlock exclusive offers and benefits.For additional information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow us on social media @Surcheros.*The Free Burritos for a Year offer is valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their Rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

