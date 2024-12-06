Foresight and Bumhan, a Leading South Korean Bus Manufacturer, to Develop Autonomous Electric Bus Solution

Initially the parties will collaborate to develop and bring to market advanced 3D perception solutions for Bumhan’s autonomous electric buses, with plans to expand their offerings into semi- and fully autonomous solutions for commercial vehicles

Ness Ziona, Israel, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, announced today the signing of a multi-phase collaboration agreement with Bumhan Motors Ltd. (“Bumhan”), a leading South Korean electric bus manufacturer, to develop advanced 3D perception solutions for semi- and fully autonomous electric buses.

Initially, the parties will collaborate to develop and bring to market advanced solutions aimed at improving the operational safety, vision accuracy, and efficiency of Bumhan’s current and future electric buses. These solutions are designed to ensure optimal performance in various environmental conditions, including harsh weather and poor lighting. Looking ahead, the parties will expand their focus to develop and commercialize advanced 3D perception solutions for a variety of semi- and fully autonomous commercial vehicles, including Bumhan’s autonomous electric trucks.

The parties aim to finalize a commercial agreement by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Bumhan projects a commercial sales target of 200 electric buses per year for 2025, with an anticipated increase to 3,000 electric buses and electric commercial vehicles annually by 2029.

The agreement follows the successful completion of a proof-of-concept project. The project demonstrated the effectiveness of Foresight’s technology, particularly its high density point cloud and automatic calibration features, in significantly improving all object detection capabilities of Bumhan’s autonomous electric buses.

“We are excited to collaborate with Foresight to enhance the capabilities of our electric buses. We believe that integrating Foresight’s 3D perception technology into Bumhan’s buses will significantly enhance both safety and efficiency. We believe that this integration will enable our buses to operate continuously in the public transportation environment, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the transportation sector,” said Mr. Sehyun Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Bumhan.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to advance autonomous vehicle technology. Joining forces with Bumhan allows us to leverage our innovative 3D perception technology to create smarter transportation solutions. We believe that improving the operational capabilities of electric buses will increase their reliability and effectiveness for daily use,” said Mr. Oren Bar-On, Chief Executive Officer of Foresight Asia.

About Bumhan

Bumhan is a South Korean electric bus manufacturer owned by Bumhan Group. As a leading original equipment manufacturer, Bumhan is dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation through innovative clean energy solutions and autonomous driving technologies, collaborating with top global suppliers. Since its launch, Bumhan has consistently set new standards in electric mobility. The company has achieved recognition through national government projects.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

