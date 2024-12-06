Elevai Labs Inc. Subsidiary, Elevai Skincare, Launches S-Series Root Renewal System, Marking Entry into Hair Care Market

Elevai Skincare Expands into Hair Care with Cutting-Edge Scalp and Hair Health System.

Root Renewal System Features Exclusive Technologies and Science-Driven Formulations.

Based on Over 15 Years of Research, 2 Pending Patents, as well as Clinical Studies Supported by Elevai Skincare and by Yuva Biosciences.



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEVAI Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) (“Elevai” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announces the launch of the S-Series Root Renewal System™ (the “Root Renewal System”), a revolutionary entry into the hair care market by its wholly owned subsidiary, Elevai Skincare Inc. (“Elevai Skincare”). The Root Renewal System is a three-part hair and scalp care system consisting of a shampoo, conditioner and serum that combines the latest in patent pending exosome and mitochondrial technology to target scalp and hair health at the cellular level.

This launch reflects Elevai Skincare’s ongoing commitment to science-driven, results-oriented innovations.

The Root Renewal System will be initially introduced through key medical aesthetics partners in select accounts across the United States. This phased rollout strategically positions the product as a premium offering ahead of the full launch, including e-commerce sales, in January 2025. Visit www.ElevaiSkincare.com for more information.

Exclusive Technologies and Groundbreaking Results

The Root Renewal System incorporates two proprietary technologies that, when combined, offer unparalleled results for scalp and hair health:

Elevai PREx Exosomes™: Nano-encapsulated growth factors protected by a lipid bilayer that support dormant hair follicles and overall scalp health. Y100™ by Yuva Biosciences: An AI-discovered small molecule that supports mitochondrial function, which can result in increased cellular energy to rejuvenate hair follicles. BosleyMD® has lauded the Y100 technology as “one of the biggest innovations in hair loss we’ve seen in twenty-five years,” marking its first successful application in their new product line1.

“This system is a testament to our commitment to advancing the science of hair and scalp health,” said Dr. Jordan R. Plews, Chief Executive Officer of Elevai Skincare. “By combining our proprietary PREx Exosomes with Yuva Bio’s Y100 mitochondrial technology, we’ve developed a dual-mechanism solution that promotes follicle rejuvenation and scalp vitality. This groundbreaking synergy is backed by research and designed to deliver transformative results.”

The Root Renewal System builds upon ongoing research conducted by Elevai Skincare in partnership with Carly Klein, President of National Hair Loss Medical Aesthetics. Previous studies demonstrated the effectiveness of Elevai’s proprietary exosome technology in hair restoration, showing promising results in reversing hair thinning, reducing the signs of scalp inflammation, and promoting the recovery of dormant or miniaturized hair follicles.

Positioned for Market Leadership

“This launch marks a pivotal milestone for Elevai Skincare as its first new product launch since its current two and only products were launched in 2022, reflecting the strategic push for additional revenue streams under Elevai Labs’ new leadership,” said Graydon Bensler, Chief Executive Officer of Elevai Skincare parent company, Elevai Labs. “The Root Renewal System adds a breakthrough product to Elevai Skincare’s portfolio, addressing growing demand in the high-growth hair care market. The Skincare sales team will be leveraging their strong relationships in the medical aesthetics space to position this product for early success, with a broader consumer rollout planned for January 2025. This launch not only strengthens Elevai Skincare’s product offering but also creates significant new opportunities for growth and profitability.”

About Elevai Labs, Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. The Company operates a diverse portfolio of three wholly owned subsidiaries across the medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical sectors, Elevai Skincare Inc., Elevai Biosciences Inc., and Elevai Research Inc. For more information please visit www.elevailabs.com .

About Elevai Skincare Inc.

A subsidiary of Elevai, Elevai Skincare is a medical aesthetics company developing and commercializing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin and hair care applications that focuses on science-backed applications for the physician-dispensed market, utilizing cutting-edge technologies to redefine skincare and hair care, including its stem cell exosome technology. For more information, please visit elevaiskincare.com.

