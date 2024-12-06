Playtika Holding Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Fourth Quarter 2024

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today announced that Craig Abrahams, Playtika’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the following investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2024:

UBS Global Media & Communications Conference 2024 Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Location: New York, NY Presentation Time: 10:30AM ET



Wedbush Virtual Winter Games Conference 2024 Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Presentation Time: 1:00PM ET





Contact your UBS representative to schedule a meeting with management. A live webcast of the presentations will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations page at https://investors.playtika.com. A replay of the discussion will be available on the company’s Investor Relations page.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Contacts

Tae Lee

Tael@playtika.com

