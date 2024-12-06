Lifetime Brands to Participate in Keybanc Capital Markets’ Virtual December Consumer Spotlight

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today announced that management will participate in the Keybanc Capital Markets December Consumer Spotlight event being held virtually on December 12-13, 2024.

Lifetime Brands’ Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 9:00am ET. The fireside chat will be publicly available via webcast replay following the conference, along with associated presentation materials, and posted to the investor section of the website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/.

Additionally, management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lifetime Brands’ management, please contact your Keybanc Capital Markets representative or reach out to investor relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America

Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore

Main: 203-741-8811

LCUT@mzgroup.us

