A royal provenance accompanies Apollo Art Auctions Fine Ancient Art & Jewellery – The Prince Collection auction on the 15th of December

LONDON, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is proud to announce the ‘Fine Ancient Art & Jewellery – the Prince Collection’ auction taking place on the 15th of December. The auction will showcase a wide selection of Egyptian, Phoenician, Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Asian antiquities ranging from 4000 BC to 16th century AD. The sale will be held at our central London showroom, 63 – 64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW, and online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform, at 10.30 a.m. GMT.

One of the largest royal-provenance collections ever auctioned by Apollo Art Auctions, this sale features significant antiquities from Ancient Egypt, Phoenicia, and the Near East. Each item holds significant historical importance.

Notable highlights are Lot 1, a significant sandstone panel depicting the Egyptian Pharaoh Akhenaten worshiping the ancient god Aton. This piece is particularly important as Akhenaten was the first to introduce monotheism in Ancient Egypt—a controversial move that led to the destruction of his monuments after his death in an attempt to erase his religious reforms. This artifact's survival makes it truly one of a kind.

Lot 4, a stunning example of Egyptian craftsmanship, a beautifully decorated alabaster jar from the reign of Pharaoh Ramses II. Elaborately painted with papyrus flowers and a scene of the Nile River, it has astonishingly retained its original state for over 3,200 years.

Lot 20, an exceptionally well-preserved depiction of Pharaoh Amenhotep III. Few similar examples exist outside museum collections. This piece comes with prestigious provenance from the collection of Jacques and Henriette Schumann, previously auctioned by Christie’s in 2003.

The sale also features an exquisite array of Romano-Egyptian mosaic beads and inlays, once part of elaborate vessels, jewellery, and votive objects. Representing one of the largest assemblages of its kind, this is a rare opportunity for the art market.

An excellent example of Phoenician glass jewellery is Lot 110. The beads display a 'glass eye,' used to ward off evil—a protective symbol worn as jewellery or clothing accessories. The blue bead, representing a blue eye, was believed to deflect the "evil eye" curse, making it both a talisman and a cultural icon.

All items are from the Prince Collection and come with royal provenance. Several items are further associated with renowned collectors and institutions, including Jean-Paul Barbier-Mueller (1930–2016), Robert Hatfield Ellsworth (1929–2014), Edith Bader Koller, W. Arnold Meijer, Kurt Flimm, A. Obrecht, Jacques H. Carre, Jean-Marie Talleux (1930–1995), the Khawam brothers, and the Thalassic Collection.

All lots will be available to view at our showroom by appointment only from 6th to the 13th of December, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. All items are professionally handled by our white-gloved team, who prepare them for in-house shipping. Contact us via email enquiries@apolloauctions.com or by calling (+44) 7424 994167.

