Bybit Champions Blockchain Innovation and Content Creation at CCCC 2024 as Title Sponsor

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, proudly served as the title sponsor of the inaugural Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC), held on November 9-10 at W Palm Dubai. This landmark event brought together over 200 global creators, boasting a collective fan base of over 1 billion, and reinforced Dubai’s position as a global hub for blockchain innovation and the creator economy.

Creators as Educators: Bridging Blockchain and Global Audiences

During the opening panel, “The Value of Content Creators to the Crypto Industry,” Ben Zhou, Co-Founder & CEO of Bybit, delivered a compelling speech on the role of influencers in bridging the gap between blockchain technology and global audiences. “At Bybit, we believe creators are not just marketers—they are educators and storytellers who foster trust and engagement in the crypto space,” Zhou said. Zhou emphasized the importance of long-term community impact over short-term conversions, highlighting Bybit’s commitment to authentic influencer partnerships. He also praised micro-influencers for their ability to connect deeply with niche audiences, driving meaningful engagement.

Inspiring Innovation: From Keynotes to Challenges

As title sponsor, Bybit supported dynamic discussions featuring industry leaders. Randi Zuckerberg shared actionable insights on audience retention during her keynote, while Zach King explored the art of storytelling and creativity. Sessions like “How Crypto Changed KOLs’ Lives” and “The Key to Becoming a Twitter Influencer” examined the transformative impact of blockchain technology on content creation and audience engagement.

The event also showcased innovation through the CCCC Hacker House Challenge, backed by Bybit. Ten teams competed for a $90,000 prize pool, with winners including the Five Guys Team and Chris Kogias, whose creative projects underscored blockchain’s potential in revolutionizing content creation.

Empowering the Future: Bybit’s Vision for Blockchain Adoption

Bybit’s sponsorship of CCCC 2024 reflects its dedication to empowering creators and advancing blockchain adoption through collaboration and innovation. “This event demonstrated the incredible synergy between content creation and blockchain technology. Bybit is proud to support creators who inspire and educate global audiences,” Zhou concluded.

As the summit sets its sights on Lisbon for 2025, Bybit remains at the forefront of driving innovation and trust within the crypto industry.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c53b1bbf-d8d6-4db0-bd18-95e42c65886d

bybit day1 bybit day1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.