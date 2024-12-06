Minister John Steenhuisen commends joint operation on incorrectly labelled foodstuff in Gauteng

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, commends the actions taken by the Directorate: Inspection Services (D: IS) within the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) to remove products that were labelled and sold as honey-based syrup from various stores.

The main concern with incorrect labelling, misleading information and quality of these products is that consumers buy them thinking they are buying a product that is beneficial to their health, when in fact it may compromise their health.

The D: IS is responsible for, amongst other duties, enforcement of certain agricultural products in terms of Agricultural Product Standards Act (APS), 1990 (Act No. 119 of 1990). This Act regulates the quality and marking of certain agricultural products and ensures that products comply with the minimum requirements as prescribed by the regulations under the APS Act at point of sale. Prescribed marking requirements in these regulations are there for the protection of consumers and providing them with accurate and relevant information regarding a product, and to allow the consumer to make a sound decision on the product.

Gauteng was the first province where the D: IS conducted joint operations with assistance from the Provincial Illicit and Counterfeit Goods Unit of the South African Police Service. Crowns Mines and Kempton Park were visited in Johannesburg and Laudium and Marabastad in Pretoria.

Products that were targeted for this operation were those marked as “honey-based” syrup which were red-flagged by the increased number of complaints nationally. These products pose a health risk, especially to the compromised communities suffering from diseases such as diabetes.

From 25 to 29 November 2024, the team seized 1 059 “honey-based” syrups and 388 honey products were non-compliant according to marking requirements, which prompted directions to be issued by the D: IS. SAPS members issued two wholesalers with fines of R1 500 each.

Minister Steenhuisen says seizures of these products will be expanded to other provinces as part of efforts to ensure citizens get the quality goods they intended to purchase. He further encourages consumers to report foodstuff that is incorrectly labelled.

Complaints regarding the selling of incorrectly labelled foodstuff can be reported to Mr Billy Malose Makhafola, Director: Food Safety and Quality Assurance on (012) 319 6535 or email at BillyM@nda.agric.za

