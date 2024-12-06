MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemns murder of Sikhethuxolo High School Principal

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless murder of the principal of Sikhethuxolo High School in Hammarsdale, which occurred just moments ago.

As of this statement, the principal’s body remains at the crime scene, and law enforcement is attending to the situation.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr. Sipho Hlomuka, expresses his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, learners, and the entire Sikhethuxolo High School community. “This appalling act has robbed us of a dedicated and passionate educator who worked tirelessly to serve our learners and community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school community as they face this devastating loss,” said MEC Hlomuka.

The MEC strongly condemns this act of violence, emphasizing that schools must remain sanctuaries of learning and not places of fear. “It is beyond comprehension that criminals would target an educator in such a callous manner. This is an attack not just on the individual but on the future of our children and our society as a whole,” he stated.

MEC Hlomuka has called on law enforcement agencies to act with urgency and ensure that those responsible are brought to book. “I urge the police to prioritize this case and leave no stone unturned in their investigation".

The Department of Education has deployed officials to the school to provide immediate support and counselling to learners, educators, and staff who have been deeply traumatized by this incident. Plans are also underway to address safety concerns across the province’s schools.

“We are united in our grief and our outrage. This incident reminds us of the urgent need to protect our educators and learners from violence. As we mourn, let us commit to building a culture of peace and safety in all our schools,” MEC Hlomuka concluded.

The Department calls on the community to cooperate with the police and provide any information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators.

#GovZAUpdates