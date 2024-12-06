Minister Solly Malatsi launches Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Centre Lab at University of Limpopo, 7 Dec

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi will on 07 December 2024 launch a state-of-the-art STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Centre Lab at the University of Limpopo (Turfloop Campus) in Mankweng, Polokwane. This is in collaboration with the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA) and the University of Limpopo.

To date, NEMISA and STEMpower have launched these ground-breaking labs in Walter Sisulu University, King Hintsta TVET, Ehlanzeni TVET, and Central University of Technology. This is part of the efforts of government to bridge the digital gap. The STEM Centre labs allow these institutions to introduce STEM careers in their curriculum.

These labs are advanced and trailblazing and come with computers and other electronic machines which are dedicated to providing students with the knowledge and skills they need, to become the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.

Members of the media are invited to the event which is scheduled as follows:

Date : 07 December 2024 (Saturday)

Venue : University of Limpopo, Turfloop, Polokwane Municipality

Time : 11:00-14:00

Media enquiries:

Ministry Spokesperson: Mr Kwena Moloto

Cell: 083 269 3189

Email: kmoloto@dcdt.gov.za

