Parliament hosts biennial National Men's Parliament on 6 to 7 December 2024 at Parow Municipal Chambers in Cape Town, 6 Dec

The Men's Sector of the South African National AIDS Council - Civil Society Forum (SANAC CSF) in partnership with the National Men's Forum South Africa, SAfAIDS, and various stakeholders working with men and boys, will host the biennial National Men's Parliament on 6 to 7 December 2024 at Parow Municipal Chambers in Cape Town.

The significance of this year's sitting will be the dissemination of the Better Men 4 Tomorrow Campaign launched by the SANAC Chairperson Deputy President Paul Mashatile during the commemoration of World AIDS Day last week on 01 December. The Campaign forms part of the Men's Sector contribution towards the country's efforts in finding and linking 1.1 million men who are not on HIV treatment. With bold targets aligned with HIV prevention and the promotion of health-seeking behaviour, the Campaign also seeks to mobilise men to be champions of change against gender-based violence and femicide.

The National Men's Movement operates on a decentralized model, which includes annual provincial meetings, biannual district gatherings, quarterly local municipality sessions, and monthly community and traditional council men's parliaments. These activities are designed to develop context-specific local implementation plans, which draw from many lessons learned from previous Men Sector engagements. The biennial sitting is therefore a platform for Men's Sector structures to account, to reflect and to consider priorities for the next two years until the next national sitting in 2026.

The Parliament will be addressed by the Deputy President Mashatile, Health Minister Motsoaledi, Social Development Deputy Minister Hendricks, Deputy Minister Letslke of Women, Youth and Persons with Disability, development partners such as UNAIDS and CDC, as well as traditional leaders.

Media Is invited to attend and cover the sitting as follows: Part A: Media Briefing

Date: Friday, 06 December 2024

Time: 09h00-10h00

Venue: Parow Municipal Chambers, 121 Voortrekker Road, Parow, Cape Town

Part B: Men's Two-Day Parliament

Date: Friday and Saturday, 06-07 December 2024

Time: 10h30

RSVP: Mr. Karabo Makgato, SANAC, Karabo.m@sanac.org.za

Campaign and Men's Parliament Spokespersons

Mr. Beau Nkaelang, SANAC Men's Sector National Chairperson

Cell: 072 937 4699

E-mail: beauzana@gmail.com

Mr. Bhekimpi Mchunu, National Men's Forum SA President

Cell: 082 924 9243

E-mail: bhekimpi@sukumandodasakhe.org.za

