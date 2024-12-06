Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi and MEC Virginia Tlhapi lead reburial of remains of Liberation War Veteran Mr Aaron Tiro, 7 Dec

The remains of the fallen hero to be buried at home after repatriation from Zambia

The North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi and MEC for the Department of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation Galerekwe Virginia Tlhapi will lead the reburial of remains of the Liberation War Veteran at Lebuku Village in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality on Saturday, 7 December.

The remains of Aaron Tiro (MK Kenny) who died in Zambia, will be received on Friday, 06 December at the Zeerust Town hall at 14h00. Tiro is amongst the 42 liberation fighters whom President Cyril Ramaphosa paid homage to during a welcoming ceremony of their mortal remains held at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria in October.

The repatriation comes after a series of engagements between the National Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC), Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD), Missing Persons Task Team, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Unit, Home Affairs (DHA), Defence and Military Veterans (DMV), Health (DOH), Social Development (DSD), provinces and municipalities.

The Exile Repatriation Project is part of the National Policy on the Repatriation and Restitution of Human Remains and Heritage Objects which gave effect to the implementation of the project by the South African Resource Agency (SAHRA) led by the National Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC).

The Project is a symbolic reparation that enables families to receive the remains of their loved ones with dignity and also help them to find healing and ultimate closure.

The reburial is an initiative by South Africa's government to continue displaying dedication in recognising the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle.

North West Province and South Africa in general, forever remains considerate of its liberation struggle heroes and heroines hence the move for repatriation.

This significant milestone represents the 30 years of freedom and democracy of continuous honour to the legacy and contribution of those who lost lives fighting for a better South Africa.

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Or

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #Servicedeliveryza