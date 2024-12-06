Residential property price index for August - October 2024
MACAU, December 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for August - October 2024 decreased by 0.4% over the previous period (July - September 2024) to 210.1. The index for the Macao Peninsula (204.8) dropped by 0.9% while that for Taipa & Coloane (231.0) climbed by 1.2%.
The index for existing residential units (226.3) went down by 0.2% from the previous period; the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (213.4) dropped by 0.8% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (277.8) grew by 1.8%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of 5 years old or less and for those over 20 years old both fell by 0.2% from the previous period, whereas the indices for those between 6 and 10 years old and for those between 11 and 20 years old rose by 2.4% and 1.1% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (272.8) stayed flat over the previous period.
With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres decreased by 3.6% and 0.8% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres increased by 0.9%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less dropped by 1.3%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys rose by 0.1%.
In comparison with August - October 2023, the overall residential property price index fell by 12.4%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane falling by 13.6% and 8.2% respectively.
