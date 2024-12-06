Himax to Showcase Ultralow Power WiseEye AI Solution at Taipei Building Show

Featuring Revolutionary Smart Door Locks and High-Security Palm Vein Authentication Technology

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX) today announced that it will join forces with renowned metal industry companies to showcase its industry leading WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing technology for smart door locks and innovative high-security palm vein authentication solution at the 2024 Taipei Building Show. At the event, Himax will collaborate with Duen Yih Metal Industrial Co., Ltd. (DANDY), unveiling the latest JANUS PV smart door lock, part of its JANUS series under the DANDY LOCKS brand. DANDY has over 50 years of excellence in the hardware door lock and security field, specializing in providing innovative access control solutions. The JANUS PV integrates Himax’s proprietary ultralow power WiseEye PalmVein authentication solution, enabling contactless biometric authentication for quick unlocking, delivering enhanced individual identification and advanced security. The Taipei Building Show, Taiwan's largest building materials event, will host over 500 domestic and international exhibitors from December 12 to 15, 2024, at Hall 1 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

Himax's WiseEye PalmVein solution combines a WiseEye module with a proprietary palm vein authentication algorithm. WiseEye PalmVein delivers contactless biometric verification for personal identity in under 100 milliseconds with industry-leading ultralow power operation, a breakthrough in security technology for battery-powered smart devices. Given the unique nature of each person's palm vein pattern, even among identical twins, it resembles a natural personal “QR code”. Compared to conventional fingerprint or facial recognition, Himax’s palm vein authentication offers superior accuracy and robust liveness detection, significantly reducing the risk of identity spoofing or fraud. Since its launch earlier this year, Himax's WiseEye PalmVein authentication technology has garnered significant attention and positive feedback from numerous customers, quickly becoming an ideal solution for home security, login authentication, and access control, among others. Today, WiseEye PalmVein has been adopted by a U.S. customer for smart access control systems, with mass production expected by the end of this year. Himax is collaborating with leading global companies to expand WiseEye PalmVein applications in smart locks, access control, laptops, automotive security, and more.

During the show, Himax will participate in the "Smart Door Lock R&D Alliance Seminar for AI Applications in the Door Lock Industry." Ms. Kate Wang, Himax’s Product Manager, will deliver a keynote speech titled "Introduction to Himax Palm Vein Biometric Solutions—Applications and Advantages for Smart Door Locks" at 2:10 PM on December 12, in Room 403, 4th Floor, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The seminar is organized by the Taiwan Metal Industries Research and Development Centre, under the guidance of Taiwan's Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and co-hosted by the Taiwan Association of Locks and Hardware.

At the seminar, Himax will also showcase a revolutionary high-end smart door lock developed in collaboration with DESMAN, a leading smart door lock supplier in China. This innovative lock features 24/7 sentry monitoring and real-time event recording capabilities, with a battery life of up to six months, far exceeding industry standards. Integrated with cloud services, the smart door lock allows users to monitor their doorstep in real-time, no matter where they are, enhancing home security and user experience. Additionally, Himax will host live demonstrations, allowing attendees to experience the Himax WiseEye PalmVein module and various explore AIoT endpoint devices, including the peephole solution of the 24/7 real-time smart door lock.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by the Taipei Building Show and visit our booth at Room 403, 4th Floor, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center to experience firsthand the innovative AI sensing and security solutions powered by WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing technology. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax Senior Sales Manager, Wensen Wu, at wensen@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,683 patents granted and 390 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2024.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-6-505-0880

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Investor Relations - US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.