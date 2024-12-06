Bitget Wallet Expands DEX Capabilities with Sui's Cetus Protocol Integration

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced integration with Cetus, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity protocol on the Sui blockchain. As the Sui ecosystem continues to gain momentum in crypto space, Bitget Wallet users can now seamlessly trade Sui tokens via the Swap function, enjoying enhanced liquidity and smoother trading experience. This integration is part of Bitget Wallet's ongoing efforts to expand its DeFi ecosystem and cater to the growing demand for more advanced blockchain-based trading solutions.

Cetus, a decentralized exchange and liquidity protocol, operates with a unique concentrated liquidity model, allowing liquidity providers to strategically place their assets within custom price ranges. This innovation boosts trading efficiency, increases liquidity provider earnings, and ensures a superior trading experience with its high throughput and low latency capabilities. By integrating with Bitget Wallet, users now have access to Cetus' robust trading features, helping them optimize their experience on the Sui blockchain.

Bitget Wallet’s Swap feature aggregates liquidity from hundreds of DEXs, offering the best prices, over 500,000 token choices, and seamless cross-chain trading. Users can effortlessly trade top Sui tokens, access real-time K-line charts for $SUI, and instantly swap $SUI cross-chain. The platform supports real-time market data for informed trading decisions. Tools like MemeX, Hot Picks, and professional analytics help traders discover, evaluate, and trade memecoins and other trending tokens, while strong liquidity and instant swaps make Bitget Wallet ideal for navigating the dynamic market. As a non-custodial wallet, Bitget Wallet ensures full asset control, with advanced security measures safeguarding users' assets.

"Integrating Cetus with Bitget Wallet marks a step forward in our mission to expand the DeFi ecosystem and enhance the trading capabilities for our users," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "We are excited to deepen our integration with Sui and look forward to rolling out more features and partnerships in the DeFi space in the future."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start your Web3 journey.

