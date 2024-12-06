Leading AI-driven Skin Analysis Provider EveLab Insight Partners with Dr. Idriss for Series of Retail Activations





SINGAPORE, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EveLab Insight, a leading provider of AI-driven skin analysis services, has partnered with Dr. Idriss, a science backed skincare line founded by board-certified dermatologist and social media sensation Dr. Shereene Idriss. The collaboration, Dr. Idriss powered by EveLab Insight, marks the first of this kind for Dr. Idriss, tapping into the world of AI to advance our understanding of skin concerns and provide customized skincare recommendations based on individual skin concerns.

Dr. Idriss powered by EveLab Insight will utilize fully customized EveV devices as a part of a multi-city retailer tour. EveLab Insight’s flagship EveV device will be used on site to quickly and accurately identify individual skin concerns in consumers by capturing high-quality 3D face contour and high-resolution skin photographs. Utilizing 16MP cameras and structured lighting, the EveV device scans the face and analyzes over 40 skin dimensions in just 25 seconds.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Dr. Idriss brand as they engage consumers across the country,” Says Nick Howard, Director of Global Strategy for EveLab Insight. “We have long admired the brand’s commitment to placing science at the heart of skincare, and are excited to collaborate and integrate our AI services, enhancing consumer empowerment through knowledge and innovation.”

Scanning for pigmentary spots, pores, redness, and radiance, the customized Dr. Idriss EveV devices will analyze the skin and provide smart product recommendations from the Dr. Idriss product line based on each individual’s skin needs. Dr. Idriss powered by EveLab Insight will empower consumers with information and make informed purchasing decisions with their unique skin needs in mind. With each scan taking just 25 seconds, the partnership allows for an easy, fast, effective, and personalized shopping experience.

"The first step in creating an effective skincare routine is to identify your biggest skin concern. Given that it can be difficult to identify your own problems, having access to the best tools and technology can help you pinpoint those issues and achieve your desired results. At Dr. Idriss our mission is to democratize access to quality skincare. That’s why we’ve partnered with EveLab Insight and their revolutionary EveV technology—designed to give our community the power to understand their skin like never before. This innovative tool eliminates the guesswork, pinpointing the most effective and personalized skincare routine for each individual. Our goal is simple: to empower our community with the knowledge and confidence to take control of their skin,” says Dr. Shereene Idriss, founder of Dr. Idriss Skincare.

Dr. Idriss powered by EveLab Insight activations began on October 25th, 2024 and run throughout 2025, at cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Orlando. For a full list of activations including appearances with Dr. Shereene Idriss, keep your eyes out for announcements @dr.idriss .

About EveLab Insight

EveLab Insights is unveiling the ground truth behind great skin. We partner with globally recognized skincare brands to enrich their R&D processes and enhance their product recommendation systems. At EveLab Insights, we're more than a technology company; we're a driving force for a new era in skincare - one that seamlessly blends science, beauty, and consumer empowerment.

About Dr. Idriss

Dr. Idriss is a collection of fact-based, science-backed skincare solutions by Dr. Shereene Idriss. She's a leading board certified dermatologist on a mission to demystify the world of skincare and cosmetic procedures. Over years of posting myth busting videos to social media from her bed, she's become known as the #PillowtalkDerm, amassing a global community of 3M+ Nerds.



Contact: daisy.zhang@evelabinsight.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbac73b7-e1ba-4797-a392-1efc8fb7876d

EveLab Insight teams up with Dr. Idriss EveLab Insight teams up with Dr. Idriss

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.