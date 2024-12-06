The Future of Wi-SUN Technology Market Expected to Reach $10,590 Million by 2030 | Says AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Wi-SUN technology market was estimated at $1.45 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $10.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10839 The growth of the global Wi-SUN technology market is mainly driven by factors such as upsurge in demand for smart and connected devices along with the ongoing trend of development of smart cities and smart infrastructure. In addition, desire for improved customer experiences across different industry verticals around the globe boosts growth of the market. Moreover, rise in awareness about the benefits of Wi-SUN technology and government initiatives coupled with renewable energy targets fuel the demand for the Wi-SUN technology enabled products and services. However, increase in issue of cyber security and lack of investment and funding for smart city projects may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, technological advancements in hardware products are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By component, in 2020 the hardware dominated the Wi-SUN technology market size. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during Wi-SUN technology market forecast period Depending on application, the smart meters generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the smart buildings segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.Region wise, the Wi-SUN technology industry was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wi-sun-technology-market/purchase-options The global Wi-SUN technology market is analyzed across component, application, and region. Based on component, the hardware segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than half of the total market. The software segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.By application, the smart meters segment accounted for around half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The smart buildings segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, the market across North America contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global Wi-SUN technology market . The Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10839 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Cisco Systems Inc.,Itron,Landis + Gyr,Renesas Electronics Corporation,ROHM Semiconductor,Analog Devices, Inc.,Trilliant Holdings Inc.,Texas Instruments Incorporated,Toshiba Corporation,Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.