Bike Rental Market Growth Forecast $11.3 Billion by 2031: CAGR of 18.5%

Bike Rental Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global bike rental market based on service type, propulsion, operational mode, distance travelled, and region.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞 was valued at $2.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2031. The concept of bike rental service is typically attributed to renting a bike for a short period, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. The bike rental service providers serve the people who require a temporary vehicle, for instance, those who do not own a bike, travelers who are out of town, owners of under-maintenance vehicles, or daily commuters to the office. The bike rental service is often organized with several local branches, allowing a consumer to return the vehicle to a different location. It has become more attractive than buying a bike in the last decade. The rise in consumer inclination toward using e-bikes as cost-effective & eco-friendly transport solutions is adding advantage to bike rental business expansion. For instance, in June 2021, SG Bike Pte Ltd announced the launch of the S-100T 1st edition as its new flagship electric scooter. It featured a 500w motor and was a custom-designed built developed by Spin's in-house team, allowing it to perform in adverse environmental conditions.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 275 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09610 The Bike Rental Market report offers detailed segmentation of the global bike rental market based on service type, propulsion, operational mode, distance travelled, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on operational mode, the station-based segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The dockless segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bike-rental-market/purchase-options The factors such as rise in venture capital & strategic investments, increasing inclusion e-bikes in the rental fleet, and rise in demand for short-term rental services supplement the growth of the bike rental market. However, high initial investment cost and rise in bike vandalism & theft are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, technological advancement in bike rental system and increasing government initiatives for the development of rental-bike infrastructure creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.Based on distance travelled, the Short Trip (Less Than 5 km) segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global Bike Rental Market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Medium Trip (5 km to 15 km) segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.Based on propulsion, the pedal segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The electric segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09610 Based on service type, the pay as you go segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The subscription-based segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09610 Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐕𝐨𝐠𝐨 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚, 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐧, 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐋𝐲𝐟𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭, 𝐘𝐮𝐥𝐮 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐕𝐎𝐈 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐜𝐢, 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐭, 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐳𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐍𝐍 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬, 𝐔𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐆 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Car GPS Navigation System Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-GPS-navigation-system-market Motorcycle Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/motorcycle-market-A31857 Car Sharing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-sharing-market-A07125 Ethanol Vehicle Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ethanol-vehicle-market-A47289

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.