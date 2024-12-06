Half a billion reasons to smile for SA wine exporters

Release date: 06/12/24

Half a billion dollars’ worth of South Australian wine has been exported to China in just seven months following the removal of import tariffs in April according to latest ABS figures.

South Australian exporters sold $558 million of wine to China in the 12 months to October, with more than 99 per cent of those sales occurring in the seven months since Chinese tariffs were lifted.

Wine exports from the state to all markets exceeded $1.7 billion in the year to October, up 38 per cent on the previous year, South Australian sales contributed two-thirds of the $2.5 billion exported by Australian producers.

This includes a more than 30 per cent growth of the state’s second-largest wine export market, Hong Kong, now valued at $237 million.

The Albanese Government, under the stewardship of Ministers Farrell and Wong, worked tirelessly to repair the relationship between the Australian and Chinese governments, and to normalise trade between the two countries.

The Chinese government removed its remaining import tariffs on Australian wine in April.

Anticipating the removal of tariffs and aware of the need to act swiftly in the period that followed, the Malinauskas Government in March was ahead of the curve when it announced a $1.85 million reengagement package for wine exporters looking to sell to Chinese buyers.

The package continues to support local producers to attend important regional trade shows, and provides on-the-ground support from trade experts both at home and abroad.

It also facilitated the return of Chinese wine buyers to South Australia this week, where they met with representatives from more than 70 wineries across eight different South Australian wine regions.

Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs has led crucial trade missions to China and Hong Kong since May, impressing upon Chinese officials and importers the premium quality of South Australian wine, and the Malinauskas Government’s commitment to renewing economic ties with its number one trading partner.

China’s tariffs have now been removed on all South Australian exports.

In October the Australian Government and Chinese Government announced a timetable to resume imports of live Southern Rock Lobster from Australia.

Exports are expected to resume later this month.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

From a total cessation of wine exports to China, as a result of effort and dedication from wine producers and government alike, the return has been very pleasing.

Our Government is committed to supporting our producers to sell their world-renowned South Australian wine across the globe.

Anticipating the lifting of tariffs, it was important to strike while the iron was hot, and that’s why we invested heavily into our reengagement package, supporting our exporters to get back into market as soon as possible.

We’re seeing dividends of that, and in just seven months since tariffs were lifted our producers have sold more than half a billion dollars of wine to China.

We’ll continue to work closely with the Albanese Government and Ministers Farrell and Wong, who have worked tirelessly to stabilise China-Australia relations and provide tangible outcomes for the country’s wine and barley producers.

Attributable to Matthew Deller, CEO, Wirra Wirra

The removal of tariffs has opened up China as a valuable additional market in our export diversification strategy.

For Wirra Wirra, it’s an opportunity to re-establish relationships and introduce McLaren Vale’s premium wines to a dynamic and growing audience.

Chinese consumers are increasingly drawn to authenticity, quality, and sustainability—qualities at the heart of South Australian wine.

The collaboration between industry and government has been instrumental in ensuring we can seize this opportunity and continue building sustainable growth across global markets.