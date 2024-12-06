Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Size Reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2031 Growing at 14.6% CAGR

Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market

By type, the passive segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, propulsion type, vehicle type and region. By technology, the market is segregated into liquid cooling and heating, air cooling and heating, and others. The air cooling and heating accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, as air cooling and heating is widely adopted across various vehicle types, owing to their cost-effectiveness.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 265 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16399 The global 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market such as fast charging technology in EVs and high-tech innovations in lithium-ion batteries. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the EV battery thermal management system market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the EV BTMS market 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-battery-thermal-management-system-market/purchase-options Sales in the electric vehicle battery thermal management system market size is directly associated with electric vehicle production and sales activities across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic is causing uncertainty in the battery thermal management system market by delaying supply chains, thus, hampering business growth and generating uncertain demand scenarios.The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the EV battery thermal management system market in 2021, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Battery thermal management system are important for the vehicles, as they help in managing heat produced in battery. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with government subsidies and incentives related to electric vehicle fuels the growth of the EV BTMS market in China and India.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16399 By type, the active segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market, as it is widely adopted in various vehicles and is cost-effective. However, the passive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲,𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐨,𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐠,𝐕𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇,𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦,𝐌𝐀𝐇𝐋𝐄 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇,𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐧,𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝,𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇,𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬By technology, the air cooling and heating segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market. However, the liquid cooling and heating segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to increased demand for efficient battery cooling in the vehicles.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By type, the passive segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By technology, the liquid cooling and heating segment is projected to lead the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system marketBy propulsion type, the battery electric vehicle segment is projected to lead the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system marketBy vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to lead the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system marketRegion-wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-battery-recycling-market-to-reach-2-27-bn-globally-by-2025-at-41-8-cagr-says-amr-300821684.html Electronic Toll Collection Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/17/2001970/0/en/Electronic-Toll-Collection-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-15-64-Billion-by-2025-Says-AMR.html Electric Bike Kit Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-bike-kit-market-to-reach-2-902-4-million-globally-by-2032-at-10-5-cagr-allied-market-research-302005765.html

