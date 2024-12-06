E-Commerce Logistics Market Size Will Generate Record Revenue: $1,901.97 Billion by 2030: CAGR of 23.5%

E-Commerce Logistics Market

Booming e-commerce industry and improved relationships between suppliers & customers drive the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $235.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,901.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030. On the basis of service type, the transportation segment dominated the overall e-commerce logistics industry in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. The modes of transportation considered for the e-commerce logistics market are air/express delivery, freight/rail, trucking/over road, and maritime. The conventional supply chain of retailing was coupled with the development of economies of scale, which included shopping malls and large departmental stores.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 200 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1860 Prominent providers of e-commerce have efficiently expanded their solutions beyond the warehouse. There has been a drastic shift toward comprehensive logistics applications. Supply chain execution is an umbrella term comprising warehousing. Vendors acquire other software companies to expand their footprint and have integrated engineered labor standards, transportation planning/execution, slotting, supply chain visibility, event management, yard management, and trading partner integration.Depending on the operational area, the international segment dominate the E-Commerce Logistics Market Share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Depending on the operational area, the domestic segment captured the largest share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Online trade is preferred by SMEs to drive and diversify the exports to increase their market share and increase their customer base. This helps in increasing social gains by enabling online presence and accessibility to global consumer. Domestic e-commerce unveils plethora of opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduce the price of purchases, and expanding their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market. However, the domestic segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years. Domestic e-commerce unveils bucket of opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduce the price of purchases, and expanding their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-commerce-logistics-market/purchase-options The COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on the growth of the e-commerce logistics market as e-commerce logistics help enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of supply chain. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected communities globally while governments and companies are trying their best to respond faster to the challenges posed by this pandemic. However, from the first quarter of 2020, COVID-19 pandemic created an unbalanced health situation, with stringent restriction to maintain social distancing and lockdown implemented across world. Thus, with a major aim to contain this pandemic, majority of the economies have enforced completed shutdown, thereby leading to decline in business operations. Sectors such as manufacturing and transportation have been severely impacted, which majorly disrupt the supply chain operations. However, this pandemic has elevated the growth of the e-commerce logistics market, and is expected to exhibit twofold increase during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1860 Transportation and warehousing are the major types of e-commerce logistics in the industry. Transportation services are extensively used in the domestic and international operational areas. Among operational areas, domestic logistics exhibited the highest revenue growth over the past few years.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By service type, the transportation segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the warehouse segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.By operational areas, the international segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the domestic segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.By region, the E-commerce logistics market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1860 By region, Asia-Pacific exhibits the largest adoption of e-commerce logistics in the world. However, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐂𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐜., 𝐒.𝐅. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehousing-and-distribution-logistics-market-A11526 Logistics Automation Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/logistics-automation-market Retail Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/retail-logistics-market-A13915 Logistics Business Outsourcing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/logistics-business-outsourcing-market-A283616

