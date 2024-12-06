A Great Idea Launches “Power Beyond Pride” Survey to Amplify LGBTQ+ Activists’ Voices

A Great Idea introduces "Power Beyond Pride" survey to amplify LGBTQ+ activists' voices, exploring their challenges, impact, and vision for a more just and equitable future

Durham, North Carolina, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Queer-owned and activist-led communications firm A Great Idea (AGI) announces the launch of its nationwide “Power Beyond Pride” survey in an effort to elevate and recognize the contributions and experience that LGBTQ+ people bring across social movements. This initiative invites LGBTQ+ activists and community organizers across the United States to share their challenges and visions for the future.







The survey aims to highlight the unique impact of LGBTQ+ identities on activism and community organizing. Responses will inform a report that explores the needs, insights, and aspirations of those driving change, offering actionable recommendations to strengthen and support their efforts.

“‘Power Beyond Pride’ continues our dedication to celebrating and elevating the voices of LGBTQ+ change-makers,” said Shane Lukas, founder of AGI. “We are committed to driving impact through advocacy and creating actionable strategies to support those on the front lines of equity and justice.”

The survey is an extension of AGI’s commitment to community and collaboration. Since its founding in 2015, AGI has partnered with nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and educational institutions to create strategic and creative solutions. As an LGBT-Certified (LGBTBE) company, AGI’s efforts include partnerships with organizations such as the Tyler Clementi Foundation, Queer|Art, and Triad Health Project.

For more information about the survey or to participate, visit https://powerbeyondpride.com .

About A Great Idea:

A Great Idea is an award-winning, empathy-driven communications firm dedicated to building meaningful relationships and impactful brand solutions. Rooted in activism, AGI’s work reflects its values of equity, justice, and dignity, serving mission-driven partners nationwide.

