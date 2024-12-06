CBP seize over 34K pounds of sweetened condensed milk at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility seized 34,286 pounds (15,552kg) of sweetened condensed milk, in an alleged fraudulent entry attempt.

“CBP is committed to the health and safety of the American agriculture resources, which is why our agriculture specialists scrutinize all documents for consumable goods entering the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP seized 34,000 pounds of sweetened condensed milk after agriculture specialists uncovered an alleged fraudulent import attempt using a Zoosanitary certificate that was determined not to be issued by the Government of Mexico.

On October 28, officers encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico, with a shipment manifested as, “canned cream or milk substitute”. The shipment was sent in for further inspection as additional requirements must be met to import these goods. At the inspection dock, agriculture specialists reviewed the documentation and after additional inspection and review it could not readily be determined if the certificate was authentic.

A Zoosanitary Certificate, issued by the Mexican Government, is required for shipments with products and byproducts of animal origin to make entry to the United States. This shipment containing cow’s milk requires a Zoosanitary Certificate which certifies the product to be free from foot and mouth disease and did not traverse through a country with risk of foot and mouth disease.

The shipment was held pending investigation of the Zoosanitary certificate. With assistance from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), contact was made with Mexican government officials who confirmed that the certificate was not issued by them and therefore fraudulent.

On November 26, the determination was made to seize the tractor trailer and shipment. A total of 18 pallets, loaded with 48 boxes, for a total of 864 containers of sweetened condensed milk were seized pending destruction. USDA Investigative and Enforcement Services initiated an investigation.

