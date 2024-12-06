Road Closure 108 / Notchbrook Rd, Stowe
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police Williston
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of VT 108 (Mountain Rd) / Notchbrook Rd, in Stowe the road is CLOSED due to a telephone pole down & maintenance.
This incident is expected to last for OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Thank you!
