Road Closure 108 / Notchbrook Rd, Stowe

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police Williston

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

In the area of VT 108 (Mountain Rd) / Notchbrook Rd, in Stowe the road is CLOSED due to a telephone pole down & maintenance. 

 

This incident is expected to last for OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE  


Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  


Thank you!

