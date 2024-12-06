Dec. 7 Art Basel Must-See: Jayne Pierson, Cymru Wales and nuForj Present a Mythical Fashion Journey

MIAMI, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, December 7th, at 6:00 PM, the iconic Sagamore Hotel will transform into a portal to ancient Welsh mythology for a showing of Jayne Pierson’s celebrated SS25 London Fashion Week collection, “The Gates of Annwn.” The extraordinary fashion show is presented in collaboration with Cymru Wales and go-to-market partner nuForj and hosted by Bit Basel.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m. arrival requested

Location: Sagamore Miami Beach Hotel, Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Media RSVP: aaron@pearsonconsulting.co or 612.716.9228

Acclaimed British bespoke fashion designer Jayne Pierson is known for her tenure at Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood and celebrated by icons such as: Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Ellie Goulding, Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and others. This show represents her highly anticipated U.S. debut.

A true innovator in couture and sustainability, Pierson’s designs fuse the mystical and the modern, crafting an experience that bridges the ethereal landscapes of Celtic lore with high fashion. The collection invites guests on a journey through time, unveiling a mesmerizing tapestry of Welsh heritage reimagined through avant-garde craftsmanship and contemporary storytelling.

Since debuting her label at London Fashion Week in 2008 under the curation of Edward Enninful, Pierson has captivated the fashion world with her uncompromising vision. Her accolades include the London Graduate Fashion Week Ecological Design Award and recognition at A Shaded View of Fashion Film Festival in Paris, where she won Best Creative Direction and Best Styling. A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Pierson honed her craft at legendary houses like Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood before establishing her own label—a trailblazer in ethical and sustainable fashion.

Pierson’s collections champion circularity and craftsmanship, offering bespoke pieces designed to transcend fleeting trends. Each garment is a testament to longevity, thoughtfully crafted to be cherished for a lifetime and reimagined as the wearer’s journey evolves. Her work has graced the stages of global fashion weeks and has been commissioned by leading stars for red carpet events, film, and television. Jayne and her collection have been featured in Vogue, ID, BBC, The Financial Times, Forbes Business, French Vogue, Town and Country and more.

Sponsored by Cymru Wales, the event spotlights the unique cultural richness of Wales and its commitment to sustainability. The partnership underscores a shared ethos of preserving tradition while embracing innovation, reflecting the timeless yet progressive spirit of Pierson’s homeland.

This Art Basel Miami debut promises a visual and cultural feast, offering exclusive access to one of fashion’s most celebrated visionaries and a fresh perspective on Wales as a destination for art, culture, and innovation.

Mark your calendar for this groundbreaking event and prepare to be transported through the legendary Gates of Annwn.

