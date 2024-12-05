BioAge Labs to Present at Goldman Sachs “Year-Ahead” Catalyst Clinic

RICHMOND, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs (Nasdaq: BIOA) (“BioAge”, “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs Second Annual “Year-Ahead” Catalyst Clinic on Thursday, December 19, 2024, 11–12 PM EST.

To access the live webcast of the virtual presentation, register here . Replays of the webcast will be available in the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com , and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. BioAge’s lead product candidate, azelaprag, is an orally available small molecule agonist of APJ that was observed to promote metabolism and prevent muscle atrophy on bed rest in a Phase 1b clinical trial. In mid-2024, BioAge initiated a Phase 2 trial of azelaprag in combination with tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity in older adults. Azelaprag has potential as an oral regimen to amplify weight loss and improve body composition in patients on obesity therapy with incretin drugs. BioAge is also developing orally available small molecule brain penetrant NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of diseases driven by neuroinflammation. BioAge’s preclinical programs, based on novel insights from the company’s discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways in metabolic aging.

Contacts

PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com

IR: Elena Liapounova, ir@bioagelabs.com

Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com

Web: https://bioagelabs.com

