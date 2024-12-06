B2i Digital is the Marketing Partner for Benchmark's 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference B2i Digital to showcase profiles of industry-leading companies to its community of over 1.1 million investors B2i Digital's involvement with the Benchmark Discovery Conference aligns with its mission to leverage both advanced digital marketing technologies and in-person events to bridge the gap between growth companies and avid investors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. has been selected as a marketing partner for Benchmark's 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference . This exclusive event will be held on December 11, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET in New York City, connecting executives from dynamic publicly traded micro- and small-cap companies with institutional investors in an intimate conference setting.The Discovery Conference allows institutional investors to engage in focused one-on-one meetings with company management teams, a format that facilitates meaningful discussions with emerging growth companies.As the marketing partner, B2i Digital will create digital profiles of the participating companies on its platform, b2idigital.com. These profiles, hosted at https://b2idigital.com/benchmark-13th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-conference will offer insights to B2i Digital’s community of over 1.1 million investors."We are pleased to support Benchmark's Discovery Conference, which has established itself as a vital connection point between innovative companies and institutional investors," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Our digital profiles will highlight this select group of companies to professional investors."B2i Digital's involvement with the Benchmark Discovery Conference aligns with its mission to leverage both advanced digital marketing technologies and in-person events to bridge the gap between growth companies and avid investors.This is an invite-only event, and registration is subject to approval by Benchmark. Registration requests can be submitted at https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/13th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-conference/ For conference questions, please contact Vince Curatola, Director of Corporate Access & Capital Markets, at vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com, or contact your Benchmark Company representative.B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of The Benchmark Company, LLC, and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Benchmark in any capacity. Benchmark has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. Content about any specific company was provided and approved by that company or was available in the public domain. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy of the information contained herein. No content contained herein shall be considered an offer to solicit the sale of any security.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company's story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout The Benchmark CompanyThe Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research-driven, sales, trading & investment banking firm. Over the last 35 years, we have been steadfastly dedicated to our mission of fostering the long-term success of our clients. Our goal is to provide significant value by leveraging the resources that exist across our broad platform. This approach has enabled us to offer unbiased guidance and exceptional transaction execution to a broad range of clients over a variety of market conditions.The Benchmark Company Contact Information:Vince CuratolaDirector of Corporate Access & Capital Marketsvcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com

