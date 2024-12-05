Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Castroville

TEXAS, December 5 - December 5, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Castroville, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to Castroville on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Castroville market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“As someone who deeply values the rich heritage and economic growth of our Hill Country communities, I’m proud to see Castroville achieve the Film Friendly Texas certification,” said Representative Andrew Murr. “Castroville’s designation is a testament to the town’s forward-thinking leadership and dedication to growth. By welcoming the film and media industry, Castroville is opening doors for local businesses and showcasing the unique qualities of our Hill Country to audiences far and wide. This is a win for the community, the local economy, and the entire state.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Film Friendly Texas Community,” said Castroville Mayor Darrin Schroeder. “This designation highlights Castroville’s unique charm, historic sites, and welcoming spirit, all of which make it a fantastic destination for filmmakers and visitors alike. By opening our doors to the film industry, we’re excited to showcase our town’s rich heritage and local businesses to a wider audience, bringing new opportunities for growth and cultural exchange. We look forward to the positive impact this designation will have on Castroville’s future.”

Castroville joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline.