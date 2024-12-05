Faropoint Announces 195,421 SF Class A Industrial Development Project in Strategic New Jersey Location

Tech-Enabled Firm Expands Development Pipeline with Two-Building Project in High-Demand Exit 9 Submarket

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faropoint, a leading tech-enabled US industrial real estate investment manager, today announced plans to develop Joyce Kilmer Logistics Center, a two-building Class A industrial development totaling approximately 195,421 square feet in New Jersey's Exit 9 submarket. The project addresses the market's growing demand for smaller industrial spaces in this strategic location.

Located minutes from I-95, U.S. Route 1 and Route 28, the state-of-the-art development will feature two 36’ clear, rear-loaded industrial facilities designed to meet modern logistics requirements with 32 total loading positions. The Class A buildings will offer industry-leading clear heights and ample loading positions, tailored to meet the robust demand for new industrial product under 100,000 square feet in this growing submarket.

The development is being executed in partnership with Deugen Development, a fourth-generation New Jersey developer with an extensive market presence. This collaboration combines Deugen's deep local expertise and proven track record with Faropoint's data-driven approach to acquisition and development.

"The Joyce Kilmer Logistics Center exemplifies our commitment to delivering strategic industrial assets in supply-constrained markets," said Orry Michael, Director of Acquisitions at Faropoint. "Our data analytics and market view indicate significant unmet demand for smaller, modern industrial facilities in this submarket. This project, with its prime location and state-of-the-art specifications, is uniquely positioned to meet that demand while providing long-term value for our investors."

The development received final site plan in June and construction is expected to commence in early 2025, with delivery scheduled for Q4 2026.

"This project showcases our ability to identify and execute on unique development opportunities that are accretive to our institutional fund’s composition" added Itay Ron, SVP, Northeast Market Officer. "By combining our data driven approach with strong local partnerships, we continue to expand our capabilities while maintaining our focus on creating value for our investors."

"Our longstanding presence in the New Jersey market, combined with Faropoint's innovative approach to industrial real estate and proven ability to execute, creates a powerful partnership," said Eric Gormeley, CEO at Deugen Development. "The Joyce Kilmer Logistics Center represents the type of strategic development that leverages both companies' strengths to deliver a product that meets the evolving needs of today's industrial users."

This acquisition was sourced directly between Faropoint and Deugen Development.

About Faropoint

Faropoint is a tech-enabled, vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in urban logistics within the US industrial sector. With approximately 120 employees, Faropoint leverages data and deep market relationships to address inefficiencies in the industrial real estate market. The firm operates in 16 key US markets, securing off-market deals through its extensive broker network and strong local presence. Since its inception in 2012, Faropoint has acquired over 400 warehouses, representing more than $3 billion in industrial real estate assets. For more information, visit Faropoint.com.

