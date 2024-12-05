“We Remember On December 6 and always”: Community members honour the memory of murdered women and girls with a Shoe Memorial at New Westminster City Hall

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 6th, commemorating the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, UFCW Local 247 and UFCW Local 1518 will hold the 20th annual Shoe Memorial at New Westminster City Hall.

Honouring the memory of the murdered women and girls by displaying their names and by placing a set of shoes to represent each victim, this year’s Shoe Memorial also marks the 35th Anniversary of the Montreal Massacre.

“Started by the late Pat Kelln, the Shoe Memorial takes place each year locally and in other communities right across the province and country – a powerful public display and a blunt reminder of how many women and girls continue to be killed as a result of gender-based violence,” said Tima Dickerson, union representative with UFCW Local 247.

What: The names of victims will be displayed, shoes representing each of them will be placed, and community members will be handing out literature and having conversations with people.

Who: Representatives and members of UFCW Local 247 and UFCW Local 1518; Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour and MLA for New Westminster-Coquitlam; and Acting Mayor of New Westminster, Councillor Ruby Campbell.

When: December 6, 2024. 9am-1pm. [Minister Whiteside will be in attendance at 11:30am]

Where: New Westminster City Hall

For more information:

Daniel Tseghay

Communications Representative, UFCW Local 247

604-977-9954

dtseghay@ufcw247.com

