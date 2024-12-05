Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,468 in the last 365 days.

“We Remember On December 6 and always”: Community members honour the memory of murdered women and girls with a Shoe Memorial at New Westminster City Hall

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 6th, commemorating the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, UFCW Local 247 and UFCW Local 1518 will hold the 20th annual Shoe Memorial at New Westminster City Hall.

Honouring the memory of the murdered women and girls by displaying their names and by placing a set of shoes to represent each victim, this year’s Shoe Memorial also marks the 35th Anniversary of the Montreal Massacre.

“Started by the late Pat Kelln, the Shoe Memorial takes place each year locally and in other communities right across the province and country – a powerful public display and a blunt reminder of how many women and girls continue to be killed as a result of gender-based violence,” said Tima Dickerson, union representative with UFCW Local 247.

What: The names of victims will be displayed, shoes representing each of them will be placed, and community members will be handing out literature and having conversations with people.

Who: Representatives and members of UFCW Local 247 and UFCW Local 1518; Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour and MLA for New Westminster-Coquitlam; and Acting Mayor of New Westminster, Councillor Ruby Campbell.

When: December 6, 2024. 9am-1pm. [Minister Whiteside will be in attendance at 11:30am]

Where: New Westminster City Hall

For more information:

Daniel Tseghay
Communications Representative, UFCW Local 247
604-977-9954        
dtseghay@ufcw247.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

“We Remember On December 6 and always”: Community members honour the memory of murdered women and girls with a Shoe Memorial at New Westminster City Hall

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more