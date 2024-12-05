Revolution Medicines Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Underwriters’ full exercise of option brings gross proceeds to $862.5 million

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 16,576,088 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $46.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, and, in lieu of shares of common stock, to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,173,917 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $45.9999, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The shares of common stock issued and sold in the offering include 2,445,652 shares issued upon exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Revolution Medicines, were $862.5 million. All shares and pre-funded warrants in the offering were offered by Revolution Medicines.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. UBS Investment Bank acted as lead manager.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 4, 2024, and automatically became effective upon filing. This offering was made solely by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846 or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C), in addition to RAS companion inhibitors RMC-4630 and RMC-5552.

Revolution Medicines Investors & Media Contacts: investors@revmed.com; media@revmed.com

