Exposing the True Cost of “Economy” Air Filters A Facility Manager’s Guide to Cost Savings and Sustainability

Riverdale, NJ, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA is revolutionizing the way facility managers think about air filtration, shedding light on the often-overlooked costs associated with economy air filters. In a compelling LinkedIn post, Jon Holmes, National Accounts Manager at Camfil, shares key insights into why choosing quality air filtration solutions over economy options is not just a smart financial move but also a critical step toward operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The Real Cost of Economy Filters

While economy air filters may seem like a cost-effective option at first glance, the hidden costs tell a different story:

Frequent Maintenance: Economy filters require 4x more filter changes , increasing maintenance workload.

Economy filters require , increasing maintenance workload. Higher Labor Costs: Facility managers face up to a 300% rise in labor expenses due to frequent replacements.

Facility managers face up to a due to frequent replacements. Increased Energy Usage: Economy filters can lead to a 25% rise in energy consumption , impacting utility bills.

Economy filters can lead to a , impacting utility bills. Reduced HVAC Efficiency: Poor filtration directly affects system performance and longevity.

Real-World Results: Proven Savings with Camfil

A manufacturing client recently switched from economy filters to Camfil’s high-efficiency solutions. The results were transformative:

40% Reduction in annual filtration costs.

in annual filtration costs. 15% Lower Energy Consumption.

Return on investment achieved in just 8 months.

Sustainability Matters

Choosing high-quality filters isn’t just about cost savings. Every premature filter replacement contributes to landfill waste. By adopting Camfil’s solutions, facility managers can align operational goals with environmental stewardship, reducing waste while maintaining superior indoor air quality.



Questions to Consider:

Are frequent filter changes inflating your facility’s expenses?

Is your HVAC system running efficiently with its current filtration setup?

Have you analyzed the total cost of ownership for your filtration strategy?

Let’s Connect

Camfil USA invites facility managers to rethink their air filtration strategies. By choosing quality over economy, you can optimize building performance, reduce long-term costs, and support sustainable practices.

About Camfil USA

Camfil USA is a global leader in sustainable air filtration solutions. With a focus on innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility, Camfil provides businesses with tools to achieve cleaner air, operational efficiency, and cost savings.

