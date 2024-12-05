Phoenix Real Estate Powerhouse Joshua Smith Joins eXp Realty

Trailblazing Top Realtor Brings Two Decades of Experience, Record-Breaking Closings and a Vision to Empower 40,000 Agents Worldwide

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly welcomes Joshua Smith, a Phoenix-based real estate icon, to its global network of agents.

Smith is known for his record-setting achievements, which include 297 closings in 2023 and recognition as both a finalist in NAR’s “30 Under 30” and the Wall Street Journal’s 30th Top Realtor in the U.S.

Smith brings with him a nearly 20-year legacy of excellence, a passion for mentorship and a vision to transform lives. He is shifting from a traditional team model to a coaching and collaboration-focused approach designed to empower agents to scale their businesses and create lasting impact.

“eXp Realty is the perfect platform to take my mission global,” he said. “For too long, I’ve been a big fish in a small pond. With eXp, I can expand nationally and internationally, build my network and plug into a company where everyone wins. Together, we’ll revolutionize what’s possible in real estate.”

Smith’s move is fueled by eXp Realty’s innovative model, robust tools and a culture of collaboration that mirrors his commitment to agent success. His personal goal to impact 40,000 agents and team leaders aligns seamlessly with eXp Realty’s focus on growth, innovation, and shared success.

Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty, met Joshua as part of the same 30 Under 30 class and is thrilled to have him join eXp.

“Joshua’s vision, drive and passion for empowering agents embody everything eXp stands for,” said Pareja. “His ability to inspire others while achieving record-breaking success makes him a perfect fit for our global network. We’re thrilled to support him as he builds a legacy of growth, mentorship and innovation.”

Over the years, Smith has mentored more than 5,000 agents and built a following through his popular GSD Mode Real Estate podcast, which has amassed over 31,000 subscribers and more than 5 million downloads. Joining eXp Realty allows him to amplify his impact through the company’s unmatched tools, training, and global reach.

“I’ve known Leo Pareja for 13 years, and he’s the most brilliant person I’ve met in real estate,” Smith shared. “I’m excited to collaborate with incredible leaders like Leo and (eXp Realty leader) Mike Sherrard to create the best coaching and mentorship experience for agents and team leaders at eXp.”

Smith’s expertise in residential real estate, agent development, and team scaling is now turbocharged by eXp’s global platform. His manager and eight-person team will also join eXp.

“eXp isn’t just a brokerage – it’s a movement for growth, innovation, and shared success,” Smith said. “This is where the best come to grow, and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of it.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations related to future agent growth and attraction. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to attract new agents and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acc78546-61c4-4751-8ffd-5852013986ae

Phoenix Real Estate Powerhouse Joshua Smith Joins eXp Realty Trailblazing Top Realtor Brings Two Decades of Experience, Record-Breaking Closings and a Vision to Empower 40,000 Agents Worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.