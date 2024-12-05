Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Dutchess County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Luis Morocho, who died on August 8, 2023 following an encounter with an off-duty member of the New York State Police (NYSP) in Wappingers Falls, Dutchess County.

On the evening of August 18, an off-duty NYSP Trooper was driving his personal vehicle North on State Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. The officer struck Mr. Morocho at the intersection of State Route 9 and New Hackensack Road. Mr. Morocho was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.