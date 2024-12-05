World leading NHS trial to boost health and support people in work

The effectiveness of health measures in getting people back into work or keeping them in work will be trialled by the NHS in the coming months.

Backed by £45 million from the autumn Budget and supported by the government, the world leading trial will see the NHS create ‘Health and Growth Accelerators’ in South Yorkshire, North East and North Cumbria, and West Yorkshire – parts of the country most affected by economic inactivity driven by ill health.

The three areas will look to boost people’s health alongside tackling the conditions that most impact people’s ability to work – ranging from cardiovascular problems and diabetes to back pain and mental health issues.

Alongside these accelerators, NHS England is working with the Office for National Statistics to assess the economic benefits of several health interventions including talking therapies, bariatric surgery, treatment for endometriosis, and the NHS Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Programme.

The analysis will also cover the impact on waiting times, employment rates and earnings while feeding into work by the Office for Budget Responsibility and the government on labour market effects.

In line with the broader priority of shifting from treating sickness to prevention, the accelerators will work on preventing diseases that lead to people dropping out of work including diabetes, heart attacks and strokes. This could include more support for people to manage their blood pressure or diabetes, more action to find people at risk and supporting people to make lifestyle changes.

The accelerators, announced today at the NHS England board, will also test the use of digital tools to support mental health therapy sessions and musculoskeletal pain as well as potentially placing employment advisors into clinical pathways and in GP settings.

If the trials are successful in boosting health and impacting local employment, they could be rolled out by the NHS on a wider scale.

After the world leading trial was announced at the NHS England Board today, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “By tackling a rise in health-related economic inactivity and by helping people stay in work or get back to work, the NHS can be a key driver for economic growth in England.

“Whether it is dedicated employment advisers in back pain clinics, new digital talking therapy tools or providing more support for people to manage their blood pressure or diabetes, the work of these accelerators will be vital in helping us boost peoples’ health whilst also identifying the health interventions that best prevent economic inactivity.

“The NHS is in an excellent position to do this work – reaching into local communities together with local partners and we look forward as a board to hearing about their impact.”

The initiative is also related to the NHS rollout of ‘crack teams’ to the 20 trusts that serve areas with some of the highest levels of unemployment due to ill health, with expert clinicians advising on targeted measures to bring down waits.

These teams will expand the use of proven tools like more productive surgical hubs; high flow theatre lists to allow doctors to deliver more of the same operations in one day; targeted outpatient ‘super’ clinics; and greater use of technology and AI.

In the North East and North Cumbria, the funding will provide specialist work and health support in GP practices and other health services to offer advice and coaching to people when health issues become a barrier to working. A pilot scheme in the region, led by the ICB and the Department for Work and Pensions, has already helped almost 2,000 people back to work through one-to-one support in County Durham and the Tees Valley.

Samantha Allen, Chief Executive at North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: “We have excellent services in our region, but we know that people’s health is affected by wider factors like poverty, housing and jobs.

“Our GPs often see patients who want to be at work, but need practical, non-medical help as well as what a doctor can offer.

“Having a job, a steady income and feeling useful make a big difference to people’s health – and so far almost one-third of patients seeing an advisor have successfully got back to working life.”

Gavin Boyle, Chief Executive of NHS South Yorkshire, said: “We know that there is a strong link between good health and a good job and vice versa.

“We’re absolutely committed to supporting those in South Yorkshire with a health need to access work or stay in a job if it’s at risk.

“This is also about fairness, often those with a disability or a long-term health condition live in some of our most deprived communities.

“So were focussing our efforts where it will help the most. We are already making progress but I’m delighted we’ve been selected as a Health and Growth Accelerator to help us go further faster.”

Rob Webster CBE, Chief Executive of NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and Lead Chief Executive for the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: “This is good news for people in West Yorkshire and the wider region.

“We have a history of collaboration and will use this resource to show how better, joined up support for people can change lives.

“We know that there are economically inactive people in West Yorkshire due to their health conditions who want to be supported in different ways to get back into work. Good work is one of the main drivers of tackling inequality.

“I look forward to working with providers, partners, our voluntary community and social enterprise sector across West Yorkshire on this important programme.”​​​​​