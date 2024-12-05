DOH REPORTS TRAVEL-RELATED DENGUE VIRUS CASE ON OʻAHU    

Posted on Dec 5, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has identified a new case of travel-related dengue virus case on Oʻahu, bringing the number of total cases to 15 identified in the state in 2024 (one on Kauaʻi, four on Maui, 10 on Oʻahu). The affected travelers were exposed in various countries where dengue is common.

DOH teams were deployed for inspection and mosquito control in the affected area. The community is asked to help reduce the risk for any local transmission by exercising best practices described below.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person. While Hawai‘i is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic (established) here in the state and cases are currently only seen in travelers. Multiple regions around the world are currently experiencing higher-than-normal dengue activity.

Dengue outbreaks do occur in many parts of the world, including Central and South America, Asia (including the Republic of the Philippines), the Middle East and Africa, as well as some Pacific Islands including the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, in addition to many popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico).

Anyone who plans to travel or has traveled to an area with dengue is at risk for infection. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises travelers to practice usual precautions when traveling to areas of dengue risk. This includes using an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors, and sleeping in an air-conditioned room, a room with window screens or under an insecticide-treated bed net. Some countries are reporting increased numbers of cases, so it is important four to six weeks before you travel to review country-specific travel information for the most up-to-date guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures for that country. Travelers returning from an area with risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks, and if symptoms of dengue develop within two weeks upon return, should seek medical evaluation.

Symptoms of dengue typically may be mild or severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches. Symptoms typically last two to seven days and although severe and even life-threatening illness can occur, most people recover after about a week. If you have traveled recently and are experiencing these symptoms, please seek medical advice from a health care provider.

In areas of suspected or confirmed dengue, Hawai‘i DOH personnel (Vector Control Branch) conduct inspections and mosquito-reducing activities. Reducing mosquito populations reduces the chances of dengue being transmitted to other people. In areas without reported dengue cases, eliminating mosquito breeding sites in and around your home is a good practice.

Mosquitoes only need small amounts of standing water to breed. Common breeding sites at home include buckets, water-catching plants (such as bromeliads), small containers, planters, rain barrels, or even cups left outside. Simply pouring out containers of standing water eliminates the potential for mosquito breeding.

For more information, please visit the Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) website and Vector Control Branch (VCB) website.

